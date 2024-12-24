After first round, govt, PTI to hold talks on Jan 2

Govt, PTI committees agree to continue dialogue process after first ‘positive’ meeting. Unconstitutional demand of PTI about Imran’s release can’t be fulfilled: Rana Tanveer. PTI’s Waqas Akram says opposition would not surrender to its two primary demands.3

ISLAMABAD - The government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committees on Monday agreed to hold the next meeting on January 2, marking a continuation of their efforts to address national challenges through dialogue.

In a statement read by Senator Irfan Siddiqui after Monday’s sitting, said that the committee members described the discussions as a positive development and expressed the hope that the Parliament, as the supreme forum, would play a pivotal role in resolving national issues.

They stressed the importance of continuing the negotiation process in the country’s best interest.

During the meeting, opposition committee members presented a preliminary outline of their demands. It was agreed that these demands would be submitted in written form to enable further progress in negotiations based on the document.

The session also included prayers (Fateha) for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to standing united with the nation in this struggle.

The committees expressed their gratitude to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his initiative in facilitating the discussions.

Addressing the committee, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq commended both sides for forming committees to tackle the country’s pressing challenges. He said that the initiative followed a recommendation to the prime minister on the request of Ali Gohar.

“I am grateful to all of you for promptly forming these committees. The seriousness of this negotiation process is evident from the seniority of the leadership present,” he added. He noted the constructive atmosphere of the meeting and expressed hope that democracy and political stability in the country would flourish. He added that the opposition would bring a charter of demands to the next meeting, emphasising that dialogue was the only solution to the country’s problems.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called for an end to political polarization to foster national improvement. He reiterated that economic prosperity depended on political stability, underscoring the critical role of negotiations in democracy. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Senator Irfan Siddiqui conveyed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, saying, “We approach these talks with an open mind and high expectations. InshaAllah, we anticipate positive outcomes.”

Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas also stressed the importance of prioritising Pakistan’s national interests during these discussions. The meeting, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, PM’s Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, former Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, MQM-P Dr. Farooq Sattar and Minister for privatization Aleem Khan. Opposition representatives included former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Senator Raja Nasir Abbas.

Other opposition members, such as Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and senior PTI leader Hamid Khan, were unable to attend the meeting.

Also, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said that there is a strong wish to make the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). We have asked the PTI to bring charter of demand in writing to achieve progress in next dialogue process, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The committee formed by the government for talks didn’t raise any issue with PTI, he said. But, the PTI members participated in the dialogue session had demanded release of the founder of PTI and formation of the commission to investigate the incident held on November 26, he added.

The PTI should forward the charter of demand and the committee set up by the government would look into the matter after consultation with the leaders of PML-N and coalition partners, he said. However, he said that any unconstitutional demand could not be fulfilled. We are hopeful to discuss all demands with open mind and heart, he added.

‘Strengthening political system’

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said that initiating dialogue with Opposition would help strengthen political and democratic system in the country.

It is a good step of PTI for holding talks with the committee formed by the government for resolving political issues, he said while talking to a private television channel. Political stability is vital for economic progress of Pakistan, he stated.

In reply to a question about release of PTI founder, he said unconstitutional demands of the PTI could not be fulfilled. He made it clear that PTI founder and leaders who have found involved in the planning of May 9 riots, could not be released.

He further stated that the courts would decide the cases of PTI founder on the basis of evidence. To another question, he said, we have strong wish to make result oriented dialogue with PTI.

The PTI representatives, in a first meeting, verbally conveyed the government to release all the prisoners including former prime minister Imran Khan and formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May09 and the incident on November 26.

“We are participating (in the negotiation process) with good intentions…We hope for positive outcome from these talks,” said Senator Siddiqui upon his arrival at the Parliament House.

Qaiser informed the participants that some of the members of the PTI’s negotiation committee could not make it to the meeting because some of them were appearing in courts and others were abroad.

According to the NA Secretariat statement, the negotiation teams expressed hope that Parliament is an important forum for the resolution of country’s problems. The opposition team gave an overview of its primary demands. “It was decided that the opposition side would present its demands and terms and conditions in black and white in the next meeting so that talks could make progress in the light of the document,” the statement added.

Both negotiation teams appreciated efforts of the NA Speaker Sadiq for the constitution of the government committee and commencement of talks.

Later, the PTI’s official X handle shared a video statement of party’s Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in which he can be heard by saying that the opposition would not surrender to its two primary demands and the same has been conveyed to government. The demands are release of all political prisoners including former prime minister Imran Khan and formation of a judicial commission to investigate violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

Talking to a private TV channel, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan dispelled the impression that four members of the party didn’t attend the meeting because they have opposed to the talks process. He said CM Gandapur couldn’t attend the meeting due to the cabinet meeting Ayub had to appear before a court in Peshawar while Senator Hamid was on a visit to Bangladesh. Similarly, he said, Raja could not make it to the meeting due to his busy schedule in Lahore.