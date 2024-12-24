Ahsan for giving land to China Century Steel Mills on discounted rate in Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has instructed the government departments concerned to confirm land prices to the China Century Steel Mills in accordance with their demands, as he was informed that the company had sought land on discounted rate in Rashakai Special Economic Zone, and emphasising a China-like deal for the company, where land is often provided free of charge to industries.

The directive was issued by Ahsan Iqbal in a meeting on the issues hindering China Century Steel Mills’ operations in Rashakai SEZ. In line with the Prime Minister’s directives to remove all barriers impeding industrial development, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting Monday with officials of China Century Steel Mills (Pvt) Limited. The minister instructed the Board of Investment (BoI), the Power Division, and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address these issues promptly. Specifically, he directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) to confirm land prices to the company at the earliest, in accordance with their demands.

KPEZDMC officials briefed the minister that the company had requested discounted rates for land per acre. The Chinese consultant cited examples from China, where land is often provided free of charge to industries in Special Economic Zones, emphasizing the need for similar incentives in Pakistan, the official said. Addressing concerns over power tariffs, the minister directed authorities to maintain a reasonable distribution margin and ensure that the zone receives power at the same rates as regular consumers.

The minister also instructed the FBR to conduct a consumption survey in the FATA and PATA regions to estimate anticipated power consumption accurately. He questioned why such a high capacity had been approved initially, underscoring the need for better planning to avoid unnecessary delays in industrial operations. Minister also directed relevant officials to involve businessmen of Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry to consider their suggestions while solving the problem.

Notably, a letter of cessation of business addressed to Prime Minister of Pakistan by Li Chunjian, CEO China Century Steels Group (Pvt) Limited, said: “It is with great regret we would like to inform you that we have decided to cease our business and withdrawing our project at Pakistan due to several issues which could not be resolved by Government of Pakistan concerning various entities responsible for handling our foreign direct investment at CPEC Rashakai Special Economic Zone - KP province”.

The letter available with The Nation said: “We came to Pakistan with big dreams and planned to set up the largest steel mill at the first CPEC-Rashakai SEZ at KP province in three phases. The investment of the first phase of the project was $82 million out of which over $30 million investment is already on the ground at the RSEZ with a planned annual output of 500,000 tons of steel products. The remaining two phases would also bring over $200 million investment into Pakistan for downstream steel products production by transferring state of the art steel technology from China to Pakistan. The ultimate steel products capacity would reach to 1.5 million tons within five years”.

“Due to un-resolved issues since over five years we have finally decided to exit from Pakistan and report this matter to the Chinese Government/Embassy and the international press as a last resort,” the company warned. The reasons compelling the company to cease the business in Pakistan, as cited by the company, includes “plot purchase agreement couldn’t be signed with KPEZMC, extremely high land prices at RSEZ, lack of power supply arrangements, weak SEZ policy at Pakistan with no incentives for FDI despite several government and team changes in the bureaucracy. Continuous rise in price of power has made the business un-viable and we foresee further increase in power prices, while taxes applied on steel industry are too high to sustain. Incentives given to small steel mills at FATA/PATA waiver on import duties/taxes their substandard steel production spoiling the market at Pakistan and leaving large scale mills out of business. The management and security of CPEC RSEZ instead of helping has created a burden on us having forced to bare the security personal expenses and un-called for demands, free movement of our personal for day to day needs is not possible; some of our in-house employees were put in the black list by the agencies for reasons unknown to us despite our requests this matter was not resolved. Overall demand for steel has contracted at Pakistan due to several factors including high inflation, currency instability & economic down-turn.

The company further said that the government has no focus on special economic zones success and nothing is being done to protect the already arrived foreign direct investment from China, while recent orders for security protocols have significantly increased the business costs and has impacted the business. Lastly the local banks do not cooperate even on approved SBP Policy of FOC for plant and machinery imports they ask us to deposit large sums of money in their accounts.