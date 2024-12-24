Tuesday, December 24, 2024
All set to celebrate Christmas by Christian community in AJK

NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MIRPUR (AJK)  -  In Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) all is set by the local Christian community to celebrate Christmas  on Wednesday (25th of December)  with full religious zeal and fervor, according to Christian Pastor of  Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman AJK Christian Welfare Society. Addressing a gathering of local Christian community held at Mangla near here Monday to give final touches to the preparations to celebrate  the Christmas,  Christian Pastor of  Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Kashmir Christian Welfare Society said that the religious festival will be celebrated by the Christian community with full traditional religious enthusiasm in AJK including Mirpur district. He said that there was complete freedom to the minorities including the Christian community following traditional communal harmony between minorities and majority community in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural obligations like other parts of the country. The Pastor said resolved that because of the liberal approach of the government and the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the soil of motherland – Pakistan and AJK are enriched with conducive  environment for the minority communities where there was complete sovereignty and freedom to perform their religious rites and other due obligations.

Religious leader of the Christian community said that the minorities will bring about all of their potentials for the speedy progress, prosperity and uplift of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make the defense of the country more  stronger up to the required extent.

He said that the  minority Christian community will not ever lag behind in giving  any sacrifice to make the Kashmir freedom  movement complete success.  Since the minorities are bent upon to pay their due share for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination, he added.

On this occasion, the participant Christian children and others performed the special service by singing the religious songs to open the preparations for celebrating Christmas besides their community across the world.

Participants also offered special prayers for the speedy progress and prosperity and security of the country and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

