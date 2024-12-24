Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Arif Alvi visits Mardan

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -   Former President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi visited Mardan on Sunday, according to a press statement issued by PTI Regional Information Secretary Engn Adil Nawaz.

According to the statement, KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru and other party leaders received Dr Arif Alvi upon his arrival in Mardan. Dr Alvi visited the critically injured worker from the D-Chowk Islamabad protest, who is currently in Bakri Banda.

He also visited the grave of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s martyred worker, Saddar Ali, where he recited Fatiha and placed flowers on the grave.

Later, Dr Arif Alvi visited the home of the late Saddar Ali and expressed his condolences to his brother.

DEDAC Chairman and MPA Zarshad Khan, Regional Information Secretary of the party Engn Adil Nawaz, Bakshad Khan, Lakhkar Khan, and other workers were also present on the occasion.

The former president stated that the martyrdom of Saddar Ali would bear fruit in the form of bringing real democracy to the country. Later, Dr Arif Alvi visited the residence of Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Atif Khan.

Our Staff Reporter

