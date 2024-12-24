Around 0.7m workers went abroad during ongoing year, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD - Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was informed on Monday that approximately 0.7 million workers (over 60000 on monthly basis) have already gone abroad during the ongoing year, as the forum discusses UAE’s unofficial visa restrictions, especially for employment visas to Pakistanis.

The committee that met with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the chair focused on thorough discussions regarding recommendations from previous sessions, particularly concerning the UAE’s unofficial visa restrictions, especially for employment visas. Committee chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada emphasized the need for more action, as people are questioning when these issues will be resolved.

He noted that agents claim to meet all requirements when applying for visas, yet visas are still not being issued. Seeking clarity on the underlying problem, Senator Khanzada pointed out that while people are increasingly seeking opportunities in other countries, the UAE remains a key labour market. He said that there is still significant pressure and many challenges for those affected. He also suggested providing updates on compliance and a timeline for resolving these issues so the public can be better informed. On a related note, committee members expressed reservations regarding the update on visa restrictions.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) clarified that restrictions do not imply a complete denial. He explained that, as far as Dubai is concerned, there are no restrictions, and each country has its own objectives. He emphasized that there are no restrictions on skilled labour, although there has been a recent decline in the demand for unskilled labour. He noted the need to focus on sending more skilled workers abroad, adding that approximately 700,000 workers have already gone abroad this year.

Senator Khanzada recommended gathering detailed records and suggested inviting Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) to the next meeting to ensure proper checks and balances of data. He also requested data on the growing demand in the market.

Senator Khanzada also inquired about the progress of housing schemes. The Director General of Housing, Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF), reported that Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed approximately 95% of the substantial work, although some issues are still being addressed. However, FWO still holds retention of 60 million. The project, initially set for completion in 2008, has been delayed, and now, 11 years later, it remains unfinished. Senator Shahadat Awan pointed out that no progress had been made in the last 16 years, however, it was reported that due to litigation, there has not been any progress on OPF’s end. Senator Khanzada emphasized that the plot value was higher when it was booked, and development issues persist. He suggested that FWO resolve its liabilities and complete the project to make it functional. He also proposed involving IESCO for the necessary connections. Senator Khanzada stressed that the committee’s goal is to assist overseas Pakistanis, urging OPF to provide updates on all housing projects and set clear deadlines for completion. He further recommended finding a solution within two months. While agreeing with chairman committee, Senator Gurdeep Singh also suggested that the solution must be provided soon.

Additionally, committee members were updated on dedicated immigration counters at arrival and departure lounges at all international airports for Overseas Pakistanis. Senator Nasir Mehmood highlighted the importance of maintaining overseas counters at airports, particularly during departures.

The committee was also briefed on the role, operations, and performance of the OPF Foundation. In the discussion on welfare services, Senator Khanzada emphasized the need to address the plight of individuals whose passports were taken and who are unable to return to Pakistan, urging that they be allowed to return, including those released from jail. The committee also discussed the disparity in the service structure between OPF College employees and those at the OPF Head Office. It was decided that the issue will be revisited in the follow-up meeting.

In attendance were Senators Shahadat Awan, Gurdeep Singh, Nasir Mehmood, the Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, and senior officials from OPF and other concerned departments.