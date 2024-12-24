Tuesday, December 24, 2024
ATC grants interim bail to PTI’s Shibli Faraz

December 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz in connection with cases related to the D-Chowk protest. The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz, barring police from arresting him. Faraz appeared in court seeking bail in five cases registered against him. The court granted interim relief against a surety bond of Rs 5,000 each and set the next hearing for January 17. The cases were lodged at Margalla, Tarnol, Abpara, and Kohsar police stations, all linked to protests held by PTI at D-Chowk.

