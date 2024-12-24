Ayaz Shah’s detention sparks outrage in Thatta

THATTA - Relatives of famous Wrestler-Player of Sindhi wrestling-Malh Syed Ali Shah have accused noted political figures of Thatta district for subjecting Ayaz Shah and his family members to political victimisation. Syed Ayaz Ali Shah enjoys popularity across Sindh for his performance in Sindhi wrestling Malakhra and is also an eminent political figure of district Thatta. Ghulam Nabi Sheedi a colleague of Syed Ayaz Shah told local reporters that the player had been implicated in the cases registered under Sindh Arms Act allegedly on the behest of Hameed Panhwar Chairman District Council Thatta after he had contested elections against PPP MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari. Shah went on to secure more than 8,000 votes, establishing himself as an emerging political force. The rise of Shah, he said, had annoyed the political forces of Thatta district leading to his unabated victimisation. Malja Players belonging to different areas of Thatta district staged a vigorous protest in Thatta demanding justice for their fellow player. Syed Nawaz Shah Badai of Jiye Sindhi Qaumi Mahaz said that the PPP had a history of inflicting brutality on its rivals during and after elections. He further said that players and artists are assets of a nation but in SIndh they were being victimised. Another player Khan Muhammad noted that neither the sports ministry nor the culture minister has taken notice of the detention of Sindhi wrestlers. He further mentioned that they would continue their struggle until Ayaz Shah Bukhari was released. Mir Muhammad Halo said that contesting elections is a democratic and constitutional right of every citizen that could not be snatched by any means. Lawyers, traders and members of the civil society had also deplored the arrest of the Malah player.