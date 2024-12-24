Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution

December 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Muslim League (PML) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday commended Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his instrumental role in resolving the Seminary Bill through mutual understanding. In a telephonic conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his appreciation for the JUI-F leader’s efforts in countering conspiratorial elements. Shujaat assured Fazlur Rehman of full support in addressing any future issues related to madrassas, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration. During their conversation, Chaudhry Shujaat also took the opportunity to inquire about Rehman’s well-being.

