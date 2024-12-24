Christian employees paid salaries ahead of Christmas, tells mayor

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the salaries and pensions of employees belonging to the Christian community working in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had been paid in advance so that they could celebrate their religious festival, Christmas, with full enthusiasm. According to a KMC statement, Wahab shared these remarks during a meeting with the minority members of the Karachi City Council. He said that he would join the Christian community in its Christmas celebrations. The mayor will visit key Christian worship places in Karachi such as the Holy Trinity Church, St Anthony’s Church, and St.Patrick’s Church to participate in the celebrations with the Cardinal and Bishops, according to the statement.