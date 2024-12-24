Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Christian employees paid salaries ahead of Christmas, tells mayor

Christian employees paid salaries ahead of Christmas, tells mayor
NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the salaries and pensions of employees belonging to the Christian community working in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had been paid in advance so that they could celebrate their religious festival, Christmas, with full enthusiasm. According to a KMC statement, Wahab shared these remarks during a meeting with the minority members of the Karachi City Council. He said that he would join the Christian community in its Christmas celebrations.  The mayor will visit key Christian worship places in Karachi such as the Holy Trinity Church, St Anthony’s Church, and St.Patrick’s Church to participate in the celebrations with the Cardinal and Bishops, according to the statement.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1734938671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024