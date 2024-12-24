Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Christmas celebrated with Christian community in Attock

Muhammad Sabrin
December 24, 2024
ATTOCK   -  A ceremony in honour of the Christian community was organized at Police Lines Attock ahead of Christmas. The event was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Jawad Elahi, Incharge Rescue 1122 Ahmed Ali, Madam Shireen Aslam, members of the Peace Committee, Pastors Javed and David, and Attock Police personnel along with their families.  

Addressing the gathering, DPO Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan reaffirmed the police’s commitment to standing with the Christian community as equal partners in their celebrations. Refreshments were served to the distinguished guests at the end of the event.  

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Christmas, foolproof security arrangements have been made for all churches in the district. DPO Ghiyas personally visited the churches to inspect security measures and directed officers on duty to remain vigilant. He emphasized that the protection of minorities is a top priority for Attock Police and assured the Christian community of a secure environment to worship on Christmas Day.  

