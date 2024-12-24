CJP celebrates Christmas with Christian community

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi marked Christmas on Monday by cutting a festive cake in a special ceremony at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The event was attended by members of the legal fraternity and Supreme Court staff from the Christian community, promoting inclusivity and harmony. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Justice emphasized unity and respect for all faiths, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to upholding equality and religious freedom as enshrined in the Constitution. He extended warm wishes to Christian employees and acknowledged their contributions to the justice system. The celebration, which also featured attendees such as Supreme Court Registrar Muhammad Salim Khan and representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association, highlighted the judiciary’s role in fostering goodwill among communities. Advocates, staff members, and Christian security personnel participated, reflecting the institution’s dedication to cultural and religious diversity in line with Pakistan’s principles of tolerance and unity.