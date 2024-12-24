CM Maryam to give one lakh e-bikes, international scholarships to talented students

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday announced to provide one lakh e-bikes and international scholarships to the talented students of Punjab. She also announced to undertake steps for students regarding international scholarships along with increasing the annual Honhar Scholarship Program from 30 thousand to 50 thousand annually. At the Honhar Scholarship Program ceremony at FAST University, Islamabad, she urged the students to take a solemn pledge to remain loyal to their country, refrain from actions that could harm its interests, and commit to serving and contributing to its progress rather than seeking opportunities abroad. “Is such a leadership justified in having their own children outside the country and other people’s children in jail?” she asked while addressing the ceremony. The chief minister said that no mother could teach her children the lesson of burning, besieging, vandalizing and beating. “Those who teach children to abuse and accuse cannot be sympathetic to them. Abusing anyone is unethical”, she remarked, adding that the young generation should pledge not to do anything against their beloved homeland. “I thank my opponents who have made me so strong through their undue harsh criticism. I should thank the opponents who have made me strong today. The opponents are worried as to why children are getting scholarships. 2500 students from Rawalpindi division alone got prestigious scholarships.” She further stated that children have self-restraint and do not want to be a burden on their parents. “I will tell my children and sons that it is your responsibility to respect your mothers, sisters and daughters. I endured imprisonment, faced trials and have become tough after going through political hardships. Despite being a woman, I underwent character assassination due to political rivalry. After seven or eight years, the economy is improving. When the PML-N government took over, the country was at the verge of default, now good news has started coming. Discussions are underway to build a campus for a better international university in the Nawaz Sharif IT City.” She told the faculty members and the students that big Chinese business houses were eager to invest in Pakistan. “We have respect and recognition because of Pakistan. Think for five minutes every day what we can do for our country. I am a mother and I am thinking about fulfilling the responsibility of arranging employment for my children after their education. We want to protect the self-respect and dignity of our children”. The CM said that loans amounting upto to Rs.3 crore will be given to the youth to earn a respectable living. The state will also fulfill its responsibility of providing employment to the youth after their education. “I want to bring everything that is available in developed countries including China for my children in Pakistan. Punjab wants to teach and learn according to global trends. It was surprising to see small children studying robotics, artificial intelligence and cyber security in Chinese schools.” She added, “Neither I pay heed to any recommendation nor implement it. I never work against merit, often the assembly members get angry over it. If you are a talented youth, you are eligible for a scholarship in Punjab. Students are being given Honhar scholarships irrespective of their political affiliation. I can say with full conviction that 100 percent scholarships are being given only on merit in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz also commended Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Higher Education Farrukh Naveed on the success of the Honhar Scholarships Program. She said she wanted children to focus on education without worrying about fees. “We are also introducing a laptop scheme in Punjab. Every child is like a brick in the building of Pakistan, we want to make every brick strong. Social equality is possible only through education around the world. Even a child of a labourer can reach the top by working hard. I am happy about the launching of the Honhar Scholarship Program. Our children will also progress in those disciplines in which the world is moving forward. Opponents say that this is not Maryam’s personal money, it is public money and she is spending it for the public welfare. Even if the parents work hard, they cannot meet the expenses of their children’s education. The state should shoulder this responsibility. There is no need to express gratitude to me. This is your money that is being spent for your well being. Now your money will be spent on your education. If the child of a rich person can go to Fast Earnest University, then why not the child of a poor person can attain education over there? Sixty percent of female students are happy to receive scholarships.”

CM Punjab said, “When foreign guests congratulate me on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan, it is actually congratulations for every daughter of Punjab. I feel more rejoice than the parents over the children receiving Honhar Scholarships. My father was worried about the risky flight due to bad weather, but I said that my children are waiting for me. I feel more joy to attend the Honhar Scholarship ceremony with the children. By benefiting from the Honhar scholarship, every student will become an asset to the country. I urge the children to respect their parents and do not disobey their orders. I became the Chief Minister after the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty and due to the prayers of my parents. The most deserving of love and affection in the world are your parents. I advise the children to continue their studies, we will continue to pave the way for their betterment and well being. Economic background is not in a person’s hands. We cannot eliminate economic disparity, but we can provide equal education. I want children to attain exalted positions after completing education.”

She said, “Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, we got everything due to divine blessings. We launched an e-bike program due to the difficulty in college transportation for girls. The Honhar scholarship is a trust of talented youth, there can be no betrayal in it at all. I want our sons and daughters to be no less than anyone. Pakistan deserves your loyalty and love. No matter how much someone provokes, you will never take any step against Pakistan. The stock market has crossed one lakh points for the first time and foreign exchange reserves are also increasing. Every step you take should be towards making the country strong and prosperous. Everyone should pledge to play their due role in the development of our country.”

Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the Honhar scholarship launching ceremony being held at the Fast National University of Computer and Engineering Science, Islamabad. She arrived at the venue and suddenly mingled among the female students. The students welcomed her with enthusiastic applause. She shook hands with the girls, hugged them and expressed her affection. The girls felt overjoyed to see the Chief Minister among them. She sat among the students of FAST and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

She distributed cheques among students of five campuses of FAST University and others. Scholarship cheques were also given to students of UET Taxila, Agriculture University, Medical College Rawalpindi and other institutions. A guard of honor was given in honor of the students who received Honhar scholarships. A smartly contingent of Islamabad Police presented a general salute to the talented students. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat welcomed CM Punjab. An informative documentary about the Honhar scholarship and a special theme song prepared by the Higher Education were also presented in the ceremony.