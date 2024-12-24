Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival: Kabaddi match scheduled for 25th

LAHORE - The Kabaddi Festival match, part of the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, is set to take place on December 25 at 3:00 PM at the KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, under the supervision of the Karachi Kabaddi Association. Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, will also make a special appearance. The announcement was made by the festival’s organising secretary, Ghulam Muhammad Khan. Meanwhile, players have been instructed to report to Ghulam Yaseen and Danish Ali Gujar by 2:00 PM. Chairman of the festival’s organizing committee, ACG Hazim Bangwar, held a meeting with the match organizing committee and visited the venue to review arrangements, providing guidance to Ghulam Muhammad Khan on organizational matters.