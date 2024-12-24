Court extends Umar Ayub’s interim bail in D-Chowk protest cases

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bail for Umar Ayub in cases linked to protests in D-Chowk. The next hearing is set for January 17. During a hearing on pre-arrest bail applications, Umar Ayub’s lawyer, Sardar Masroof Khan, appeared before Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain. The lawyer submitted a request for his client’s exemption from appearing, citing Ayub’s commitment to a case being heard at the Peshawar High Court. The court accepted the exemption plea and granted an extension in interim bail.. Umar Ayub faces multiple cases registered at various police stations across Islamabad, including Kohsar, Noon, Shahzad Town, Margalla, Aabpara, and Tarnol. The court will review the matter further in the next hearing.