Day 3 of YLC 2024 highlights intersection of politics, narratives, leadership

Karachi - The third day of the highly anticipated Young Leaders Conference (YLC) 2024 delved into the powerful theme of “Ikhtiyar Siyasat o Riyasat Pe” (Empowerment in Politics and Governance). Under the stewardship of Ammar Sabzwari, the day inspired participants to re-imagine their roles in politics and governance, encouraging informed leadership and accountability. The day commenced with a dynamic session titled “Ikhtiyaar Siyasat o Riyasat Pe”, where Ammar Sabzwari, champ for the day explored how politics and governance influence every aspect of society. Moving beyond slogans and partisanship, participants reflected on lessons from global ideologies and Pakistan’s current challenges, discovering their potential as catalysts for progress. The conversation deepened during “Formation of Narratives: Construction and Deconstruction”, a compelling plenary led by renowned thinker Javed Jabbar. This session shed light on how narratives shape identities and perceptions, often crafted to serve specific agendas. Attendees were urged to think critically, recognise biases, and harness the power of storytelling to drive positive societal change. In the interactive activity “Leading Nations | Strengthening the World”, participants explored global political structures and exemplary policies, broadening their understanding of governance and policy making. The afternoon keynote by Jami Chandio, titled “Democracy and Social Justice – Where Do We Stand as a Nation?” provided a thought-provoking evaluation of Pakistan’s democratic health. Participants examined the gap between the ideals of democracy and the systemic barriers to achieving equity, justice, and freedom in the nation. The day’s experiential highlight, “Paisa Aur Power”, led by Faizan Arafat, was a grand simulation tracing the evolution of currency and its role in shaping global power dynamics. Participants gained valuable insights into the historical and political forces influencing global leadership today. Closing with a glamorous Red Carpet Dinner where the participants were taught about Inclusion and Diversity, Day 3 of YLC 2024 left participants empowered with actionable insights and a deeper appreciation of their capacity to influence politics and governance.