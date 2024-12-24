Declaring Kurram a calamity-hit dist, KP cabinet approves relief emergency

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CP) Cabinet yesterday approved the relief emergency after declaring clashes-hit Kurram a calamity-hit district on Monday.

Briefing the media, after the Cabinet meeting with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair, Adviser for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Kurram district was declared calamity hit and the cabinet had approved relief emergency and relief activities on an emergency basis.

The provincial government has directed expediting relief activities by the concerned authorities by ensuring medicines and edible products at Kurram. The relief emergency includes the provision of medicines, food and air service transportation that would continue till the restoration of peace in the area.

Speaking on the forum, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that people of Kurram wanted peace and stability. He said that a handful of elements were trying to disrupt the situation which would be frustrating.

He said that the presence of illegal weapons in the area and bunkers was unjustified.

The chief minister said that dismantling of bunkers and deweaponization was imperative for lasting peace in Kurram.

He made it clear that the government has no policy to allow the carrying of arms and ammunition.

It was informed that due to the closure of land routes in Kurram district, the provincial government had also started special helicopter service for the district with the aim to facilitate the transportation of people stranded there. On Monday, air transport services were provided to a total of 248 individuals.

According to details, the first flight transported 33 passengers from Parachinar to Thall, while the second flight carried 34 passengers from Thall to Parachinar. The third flight transferred another 33 passengers from Parachinar to Thall.

Similarly, the fourth flight transported a dead body from Thall to Tari Mangal, while the fifth flight carried 37 passengers and another dead body from Tari Mangal to Parachinar. The sixth flight facilitated the transfer of 38 individuals from Parachinar to Thall. Meanwhile, the seventh flight brought 35 passengers from Thall to Parachinar, and final flight of the day flew six individuals from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The passengers included children, elderly individuals, women, patients, and students. Over the past three days, a total of 468 individuals have benefited from the provincial government’s helicopter service, ensuring timely transportation amid the disruption of ground routes.

At least 10 tonnes of medicines were delivered via airborne service to address the shortage of medicines in Kurram, the participants were briefed. Furthermore, wheat was being provided at “concessional rates” to ensure the availability of food commodities.

The prolonged roadblock has led to severe shortages of essential supplies in Parachinar, including food items, medicines, fuel, firewood, and LPG, while daily life and economic activities remain heavily impacted as a result.

Tribal clashes have killed more than 200 people since July, with various truces announced since the latest round of fighting began, as elders from the two sides negotiate a lasting agreement.

In the meantime, the government has shut down key roads in and out of the district in an attempt to quell the violence, after a security convoy escorting residents was attacked in November, leaving more than 40 dead.