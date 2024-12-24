Denmark echoes Greenland premier's remarks, saying Artic territory is 'not for sale'

Denmark on Monday backed Greenland's response to a suggestion by US President-elect Donald Trump that Washington should purchase the Arctic territory, saying it is "not for sale" but "open for cooperation."

In response to a question from Anadolu concerning renewed comments by Trump expressing interest in owning the island, the Danish Prime Minister’s Office said that “in a complex security political situation as the one we currently experience, transatlantic cooperation is crucial.”

"As far as statements about Greenland, the Prime Minister's Office has no comments other than reference to what was stated by the Premier of Greenland about Greenland not being for sale, but open for cooperation,” it added.

It also noted that the Danish government is looking forward to welcoming the new American ambassador, saying they are also looking forward to working with the new US administration.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Sunday that "for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

A day after Trump's comments, Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said that "Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland."

"We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom," he added.

Greenland, a self-governing territory under the Danish monarchy, maintains its own parliament and administration while electing two members to Denmark’s Folketing, or parliament.