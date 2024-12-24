Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Dense fog disrupts travel, key motorways closed

Web Desk
9:44 AM | December 24, 2024
The National Highways and Motorway Police have temporarily closed several sections of motorways due to dense fog reducing visibility, prioritizing public safety.

According to spokesperson Imran Ahmed, the closures include: M-2: From Thokar Niaz Baig to Hiran Minar, M-3: From Samundri to Dera Khana, M-4: From Pindi Bhattian to Multan.

The public has been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and, if necessary, to drive during daylight hours, preferably between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers are advised to use fog lights, avoid speeding, and maintain safe distances.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts mainly cold and dry weather across most regions, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during morning and night hours. Frost may occur in parts of Islamabad, Potohar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Smog and fog are expected to persist in Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during early and late hours.

Light rain and snow were observed in parts of Punjab, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir over the past 24 hours.

