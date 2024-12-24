Did you hit an animal on the street today?

By Farwa Naqvi

Pakistan’s roads have become increasingly hazardous for animals, with a rising number of hit-and-run incidents resulting in injury and death. Driving along Islamabad’s highways and main roads, it is not uncommon to see animals like cats, dogs, and others struck by vehicles, often left injured or lifeless. What’s equally concerning is the lack of concern from some drivers, who not only fail to stop but also leave the animals in distress without offering any help.

Similar is the case with the wildlife as according to a research article, ‘Wildlife Mortality on Single Track Bhalwal Road, Sargodha, Pakistan’,it was seen that almost 80 to 90 % of road mortality was due to over speed driving.

According to a study (Tariq., et al 2019) on Patterns of Wildlife Road Mortality in the Pothwar Plateau in Pakistan, 46.6% road kills occurred in the Rawalpindi district, followed by 36.6% in Chakwal and 8.4% in Jhelum and Attock.

The Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation in Karachi claims receiving 30-40 animals daily, majority are victims of vehicle collisions and abuse. These include cats, dogs, birds, donkeys, and larger animals like cows and horses. While ordinary citizens, dubbed “finders,” report these cases, it’s unlikely that the person responsible for the accident is involved in seeking help.

Road accidents are a pervasive issue in urban areas with high traffic volumes, resulting in significant human casualties annually. However, the media often overlooks the devastating impact of these accidents on animal populations, including stray cats and dogs, as well as working animals like donkeys and buffalos. Furthermore, during transportation, animals are sometimes thrown from vehicles and struck by oncoming traffic, highlighting the need for greater awareness and action to mitigate these tragic consequences.

We took to social media to ask the public about their experiences with animal-vehicle collisions. The majority of respondents shared heartbreaking stories of witnessing animals being hit or killed on the road.

One woman from a posh Islamabad neighbourhood recounted the devastating loss of two stray cats she had cared for. “They were born at my place, and I nurtured them for months, only to see them crushed to death by speeding vehicles right outside my gate.”

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, cruelty to animals is punishable by both a fine and imprisonment. It is, therefore, disheartening that this issue has consistently been overlooked and remains unimplemented, despite the law’s clear mandate that no animal should be harmed or killed without justification.

Dr. Aftab Hussain, a veterinarian and owner of Paws n Claws Pets Clinic in Islamabad, confirms that such incidents are all too common. He treats numerous cases of animal-vehicle collisions weekly. While pet owners often bring in their injured animals, stray animals’ treatment costs can be prohibitive, leading to euthanasia.

However, Dr. Hussain makes it a point to treat animals whenever possible, either by covering the costs himself or collaborating with rescue centers.

Notably, Dr. Hussain observes that it’s rarely the person responsible for hitting an animal who brings it in for treatment. Instead, it’s often kind-hearted individuals who take initiative.

Our attempts to reach the Punjab Animal Rescue Centre for comment were unsuccessful.

PAKISTAN’S RAPID URBANIZATION PUTS WILDLIFE AT RISK

As Pakistan’s population surges, human settlements are encroaching on wildlife habitats, forcing animals to venture onto roads in search of food and shelter. This perfect storm of urbanization, technological progress, and habitat destruction has devastating consequences for animal biodiversity.

The rapid expansion of roads and highways fragments habitats, leaving animals with limited options for survival. Vehicle noise pollution, food scarcity, and habitat loss push many species to the brink. Stray animals, pets, and wildlife are forced to navigate treacherous roadways, risking life and limb.

Compounding the issue is Pakistan’s lack of effective animal rights laws and awareness. This neglect creates a perilous environment for animals, who are often left to suffer or perish after being hit by vehicles.

Several factors contribute to the alarming rise in hit-and-run cases involving animals in Pakistan. Reckless driving, including speeding and disregard for traffic laws, is a major culprit which exacerbate the problem, posing a fatal threat not only to animals but also to human pedestrians, including children and adults.

Additionally, the country’s roads and highways lack animal-friendly infrastructure, increasing the risk of accidents. Poverty and lack of education in some areas also play a role, as animals are often left to roam freely, heightening the likelihood of collisions. Furthermore, deeply ingrained cultural attitudes that view animals as mere commodities or pests, rather than living beings deserving of respect and care, perpetuate the problem, highlighting the need for a multifaceted approach to address this complex issue.

To combat the alarming rise in animal hit-and-run cases, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. Firstly, infrastructure development such as wildlife corridors and animal-friendly road crossings can significantly reduce animal-vehicle collisions. Additionally, enforcing speed limits, installing wildlife warning signs, and using animal-friendly lighting can also help prevent accidents. Moreover, spreading awareness about animal rights through education and outreach programs and social media campaigns, can foster empathy and encourage responsible behaviour and empower them with resources in case of a collision. Employers must educate their drivers and promote behaviour that is safe for all out on the street. By sharing personal stories, showcasing animal emotions, and promoting animal-human interactions, we can create a culture of compassion and coexistence.

As our population grows, it’s essential to acknowledge the importance of animal biodiversity and adopt a more inclusive approach to coexistence. By taking the civil approach to recognizing the value of stray animals and wildlife and taking steps to protect it, we can create a safer, more compassionate world for all.