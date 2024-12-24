Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Double-decker bus services launched in Multan

NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   In a significant step to promote tourism, Tourism Department has launched double decker bus service in Multan, offering locals and tourists a unique and comfortable way to explore the city’s rich historical and cultural landmarks. The initiative marks a new chapter in the city’s tourism sector, providing a modern and engaging experience. Tourism Department Regional Manager Rana Abu ul Hassan stated that the significance of this service is designed to provide a memorable experience for residents and visitors.The bus will cover a 12 kilometer route in approximately one hour, with tickets priced Rs300 for general passengers and a discounted rate of Rs200 for students and route begins and ends at Qila Kuhna Qasim Bagh. He further added that the double decker bus service not only showcases Multan’s heritage but also supports the Multan Walled City project by increasing visibility and drawing tourists to the city’s historic core.

Shiekh Hasina’s Shelter

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1734938671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024