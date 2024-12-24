Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the richter scale jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Peshawar and Muzaffarabad. According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad reported that the epicenter was in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 212 kilometers.  Tremors were felt in Peshawar, North Waziristan, Lower Dir, Malakand and AJK’s Neelum Valley, causing residents to evacuate buildings in alarm.  Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

