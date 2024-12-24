Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Eleven convicted by military court transferred to Lahore jail

December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  At least 11 criminals convicted in the May 9 cases by the military court were transferred to the Lahore’s Central Jail Lahore on Monday.

Those transferred to the jail include Muhammad Imran Mehboob, Ali Shah, Jan Muhammad, Ziaur Rehman, Ali Iftikhar, Abdul Hadi, Dawood Khan, Fahim Haider, Muhammad Hasher, Muhammad Ashiq Khan and Muhammad Bilawal. Earlier, 12 out of 25 criminals were transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore and now another 11 have been transferred to Lahore Central Jail. It should be noted that the Field General Court Martial sentenced 25 criminals involved in the May 9 tragedy.

