Embrace & Support Technology

At the helm of the world’s richest country, Donald Trump should exercise caution when dealing with tech companies like Google. America’s unparalleled contributions to global technological advancements cannot be denied.

Visionaries like Bill Gates and companies like Microsoft have emerged from America, establishing the country as a technological powerhouse. In short, the USA is synonymous with innovation.

I fondly recall my college days in 1999 and 2000, when Bill Gates inspired me to pursue a Master’s in Computer Applications in Tamil Nadu. Technology has profoundly transformed the world, providing countless benefits to humanity.

America must avoid jeopardising its wealth and prosperity by unnecessarily cracking down on tech giants like Google. Instead, it should actively support them. By promoting free trade and providing robust backing, technological advances will continue to benefit the entire world.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.