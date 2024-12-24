Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Encroachments-related issues discussed

December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan which took up encroachments-related matters. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha  Muhammad Waseem, ADCR Fahad Mahmood, ADCF F&P Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, Director Livestock Dr. Arif Sultan, AC Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar and Deputy Director Local Government Babar Shahzad Ranjha, besides Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar and other officers through video link. The four Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the initiatives taken so far regarding the beautification of cities, encroachment-free roads and future plans and various suggestions were also considered regarding strengthening the governance of union councils at the grassroots level. Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain also presented a bouquet to Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and his team on behalf of the Secretary Agriculture Punjab for completing the set target of wheat cultivation.

