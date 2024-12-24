FIA apprehended suspect involving in human trafficking

MULTAN - In a significant operation against human trafficking , Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) composite Circle on Monday apprehended suspect involving in human trafficking. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Kashif was arrested during a raid at Multan. According to FIA officials the suspect deceived a citizen by promising employment in Turkey and extorted a large sum of money and illegally facilitated the victim’s travel to Iran via a land route. Upon reaching Iran, the victim was handed over to human traffickers. A case has been registered and further investigation was underway.