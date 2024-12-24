First cross-border tourist group arrives at Khunjerab Pass

ISLAMABAD - The Khunjerab Pass, located in Kashgar region welcomed its first cross-border tourist group since the pass officially opened year-round.

The 11-member group, travelling from Pakistan, is set to experience a two-and-a-half-day sightseeing and business tour in China’s Xinjiang province.

The Khunjerab Pass, situated in the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, is the only land border crossing between China and Pakistan.

Historically, the pass was only open seasonally, from April to November, due to its high altitude and harsh winter conditions. However, as of December 2024, the pass was transitioned to year-round operations, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Traffic flow through Khunjerab Pass has surged significantly this year. By December 9, the pass had handled over 59,100 border crossings and more than 12,800 vehicles.

Passengers from 51 countries and regions, including individual travellers and tour groups, have passed through, with many coming for cross-border tourism.

The December 9 tour group, organized by Xinjiang Batie International Trade Co, is visiting several local attractions in Taxkorgan, including the ancient Panlong Path, Bandier Blue Lake, the Stone City Ruins, and the tourist goods street. The group is exploring local tourism resources and routes.

Moving forward, the company plans to organize tours to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass. Ghulam, a member of the tour group who works in the cultural tourism industry in Pakistan, said the trip aims to explore local tourism offerings and connect with China’s tourism network.

“This is a great opportunity to strengthen economic and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan. We want to learn from China’s tourism industry and share the beautiful landscapes of our hometown with more Chinese tourists. We warmly welcome everyone to visit Pakistan,” he said.