Forgotten Pakistanis

The plight of the stranded Pakistani Bihari community in Bangladesh is a tragic chapter of South Asia’s history that remains unresolved. These forgotten people—living in appalling conditions across 66 shanty camps—have endured decades of neglect, political manipulation, and systemic discrimination. While the international community, including organizations like the OIC, once provided support, efforts have stagnated, leaving over 500,000 stateless individuals trapped in ghettos. Their history, rooted in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, continues to cast a long shadow, and the lack of closure or empathy only deepens their suffering.

The Biharis, predominantly Urdu-speaking migrants from Bihar, West Bengal, and other regions of India, moved to East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) following the partition of 1947. They identified themselves with the Pakistani state, their cultural affinity aligning with West Pakistan. During the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, this alignment proved catastrophic. Seen as collaborators of the Pakistani military during the atrocities of “Operation Searchlight” and other conflicts, many Biharis became embroiled in violence against Bengalis. Their allegiance to Pakistan alienated them from the emerging independent state of Bangladesh.

Following the war, Biharis faced severe retribution and ostracization. The Bangladeshi government viewed them as enemies, while Pakistan—whom the Biharis had supported—turned its back on them. Over half a million people were left stranded in a stateless limbo, denied citizenship by both Pakistan and Bangladesh. This betrayal cemented their fate as an isolated, marginalized community, unable to integrate fully into society.

In the aftermath of the war, efforts were made to repatriate the Biharis to Pakistan. However, these initiatives were short-lived. A few flights in the early years brought some families to Pakistan, but the program abruptly ended due to shifting political priorities. Successive Pakistani governments failed to honor their moral obligation to the community that had unwaveringly stood by them.

Notably, in 1988, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif committed to repatriation efforts contingent on raising sufficient funds. However, like many promises before and after, this was never fulfilled. Despite financial aid from entities like the World Muslim League, the repatriation of Biharis remains a distant dream. Today, these people remain trapped in ghettos, victims of political apathy.

As Ben Whitaker’s the Minorities Group Report highlighted in 1972, “The Pakistanis certainly have a moral obligation to take at least all those Biharis whose loyalty to them in Bengal was the cause of their present predicament.” These words ring truer than ever today, as Pakistan’s silence persists in the face of this decades-old moral debt.

The current living conditions of Biharis in Bangladesh are appalling. The ghettos—scattered across Dhaka and 13 other districts—are overcrowded, unsanitary, and devoid of basic amenities. Generations of Biharis have grown up in these camps, trapped in a cycle of poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion.

These stateless individuals remain alienated from mainstream Bangladeshi society. Many do not speak Bangla, and their cultural and linguistic identity sets them apart. As a result, integration remains a formidable challenge. While some younger generations have sought to adapt, the deep scars of historical animosity persist. For many Bangladeshis, the Biharis are still viewed through the lens of the 1971 conflict.

The vulnerability of the Bihari community has also made them targets of exploitation. Over the years, these camps have become hubs for illegal activities, including drug and human trafficking. Most concerning, however, is the role of some vested quarters in leveraging the grievances of the Bihari community to sow discord in Bangladesh and the broader region.

Reports suggest that the vested quarters have exploited the Bihari community’s marginalization to fuel radical ideologies and anti-state sentiments. This manipulation has led to instances of violence targeting religious minorities, and contributed to regional instability. The rise of extremist narratives within these communities is a consequence of decades of neglect, exploitation, and lack of opportunities for rehabilitation.

The issue of the stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh demands an empathetic, informed response. Healing cannot come through ignoring uncomfortable truths or sweeping historical betrayals under the rug. Instead, there needs to be an open acknowledgment of the Biharis’ plight and a concerted effort to address their grievances.

From Pakistan’s perspective, there remains an undeniable moral obligation to atone for decades of neglect. Bringing closure to this community—through repatriation, rehabilitation, or meaningful support—would demonstrate accountability and a commitment to justice. As the Japanese concept of Omoiyari teaches, informed empathy and collective responsibility are essential in addressing deeply rooted historical wounds.

For Bangladesh, a more inclusive approach to integrating Biharis into society or fostering the repatriation process for willing individuals could pave the way for reconciliation. While the scars of 1971 are undeniable, the younger generations of Biharis in Bangladesh deserve opportunities to contribute positively to their adopted homeland. Denying them this chance perpetuates a cycle of resentment and exclusion.

The international community must also take notice of the Bihari community’s plight. Organizations like the OIC, which once provided assistance, should renew their commitment to finding sustainable solutions. Human rights organizations, regional alliances, and global powers must pressure both Pakistan and Bangladesh to resolve this humanitarian crisis.

This issue is not merely a political or historical problem—it is a human tragedy that demands compassion and action. Statelessness, poverty, and exclusion are affronts to human dignity, and allowing these conditions to persist is a failure of collective humanity.

The forgotten struggle of the Bihari community—extended in Bangladesh’s ghettos—reflects decades of betrayal, apathy, and exploitation. These individuals, who once pinned their hopes on Pakistan, were abandoned and left stateless in the aftermath of the 1971 war. Their story is one of immense suffering but also of resilience in the face of adversity.

Addressing the plight of the Biharis is not simply a matter of historical accountability—it is about restoring dignity to marginalized people and ensuring that the lessons of the past guide us toward a more compassionate, just future. The time to act is now before the weight of unresolved grievances deepens further divisions and instability across South Asia.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com