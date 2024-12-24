Gender-inclusive climate resilience vital, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasized the urgent need for gender-inclusive climate resilience to address Pakistan’s escalating climate risks, including floods, droughts, and heat waves. Speaking at a meeting with a two-member delegation led by Dr. Salman Atif, Technical Lead for Green Tech Hub at NUST, she highlighted the vital role of women, particularly in rural and marginalized communities, in developing sustainable, community-driven solutions.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, also included Dr. Waqar Ul Shams from UN-Women. Discussions focused on enhancing the Green Tech Hub’s role as a national focal point for green technology-driven startups, fostering international partnerships, and expanding funding opportunities. Romina assured the delegation of her full support in strengthening the hub, established at NUST in collaboration with the ministry.

Launched in October, the Green Tech Hub serves as a platform for students, researchers, and innovators to collaborate on solutions in renewable energy, waste management, sustainable agriculture, and climate adaptation technologies. It addresses Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges, including energy shortages, water scarcity, pollution, and climate change impacts.

Romina stressed the importance of empowering women with tools, knowledge, and financial resources to adapt to climate change. She noted that women in rural and marginalized areas often face unique vulnerabilities but also possess valuable knowledge to lead resilience-building efforts. “By integrating innovative technologies with gender-inclusive strategies, we can transform communities and ensure a sustainable future for all,” she remarked.