Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gender-inclusive climate resilience vital, says PM’s aide

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasized the urgent need for gender-inclusive climate resilience to address Pakistan’s escalating climate risks, including floods, droughts, and heat waves. Speaking at a meeting with a two-member delegation led by Dr. Salman Atif, Technical Lead for Green Tech Hub at NUST, she highlighted the vital role of women, particularly in rural and marginalized communities, in developing sustainable, community-driven solutions.  

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, also included Dr. Waqar Ul Shams from UN-Women. Discussions focused on enhancing the Green Tech Hub’s role as a national focal point for green technology-driven startups, fostering international partnerships, and expanding funding opportunities. Romina assured the delegation of her full support in strengthening the hub, established at NUST in collaboration with the ministry.  

Realme launches industry’s best waterproof smartphone C75

Launched in October, the Green Tech Hub serves as a platform for students, researchers, and innovators to collaborate on solutions in renewable energy, waste management, sustainable agriculture, and climate adaptation technologies. It addresses Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges, including energy shortages, water scarcity, pollution, and climate change impacts.  

Romina stressed the importance of empowering women with tools, knowledge, and financial resources to adapt to climate change. She noted that women in rural and marginalized areas often face unique vulnerabilities but also possess valuable knowledge to lead resilience-building efforts. “By integrating innovative technologies with gender-inclusive strategies, we can transform communities and ensure a sustainable future for all,” she remarked.

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1734938671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024