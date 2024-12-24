Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Hyderabad Police arrest robber in encounter

NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Hyderabad Police claimed to have arrested a robber in injured condition during an encounter in Latifabad area of the city in the wee hours of Monday. According to a police report, the incident took place near Akbari Graveyard of Hyderabad, where two robbers were spotted. Seeing the police, they attempted to flee. The police signaled them to stop, but they opened fire, prompting them to retaliate. One robber was injured in the exchange of fire and subsequently apprehended, while the other managed to escape. The police said that the arrested robber was identified as Shahzad Nabi Swati, who was shifted to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad for treatment. According to the police, Swati is a member of a well-organised gang of criminals involved in robberies and car thefts. He is reportedly facing over 15 criminal charges in various police stations across the city, the police further said. A Section Police have started further investigation into the case.

