Tuesday, December 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan calls for swift conclusion of negotiation process: Barrister Gohar

Imran Khan calls for swift conclusion of negotiation process: Barrister Gohar
Web Desk
8:08 PM | December 24, 2024
National

After meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar briefed the media informally outside the jail, revealing that the PTI chairman had been updated on the ongoing negotiations.

Khan emphasized the need to conclude the process within a defined timeframe.

The PTI chairman underscored the importance of swift progress, noting that the initial meeting of the negotiation committees was informal and preliminary, with some members absent.

Barrister Gohar stated that in the next round of talks, the PTI committee would formally present its demands to government representatives.

He added that efforts were underway for the PTI negotiation committee to hold another meeting with the party chairman before the upcoming session.

Gohar expressed optimism about achieving meaningful results through the discussions.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1735024030.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024