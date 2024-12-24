Internet Politics

After months of obfuscation, half-truths, and evasive statements, the truth is finally out: the government is actively slowing down internet access, restricting communication tools, implementing firewalls, and tightening its grip on internet infrastructure. In a political environment where all sides seem to ignore this critical issue, it is refreshing to see a major politician address it—a matter deeply impacting the vast majority of Pakistanis.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism of the government’s internet slowdowns and restrictions is both timely and necessary. His remarks underscore the urgency of addressing this issue, and it is hoped that the PPP will make this a cornerstone of its political agenda moving forward. Bilawal aptly highlighted the evolution of infrastructure in his comments, stating that while roads, highways, and motorways were once the hallmarks of progress, today’s infrastructure is defined by bandwidth, fibre-optic networks, and wireless internet services. This observation reflects a global reality where technological advancements—such as integrated electronics, smart devices, 5G internet, remote satellite connectivity, and electric vehicles—are reshaping economies and societies.

Yet, Pakistan appears intent on undermining the very foundation of this digital ecosystem: internet connectivity. These policies risk stalling progress in a world rapidly advancing through technological innovation. By restricting access and slowing down the internet, the government is not just impeding individual freedoms but also sabotaging the country’s economic and technological potential.

With tensions rising within the ruling coalition, particularly over absentee government ministers neglecting parliamentary duties, the PPP’s stance on this issue could galvanize broader opposition to these regressive policies. If the PPP sustains its critique and pressures the government, it may compel a reconsideration of this misguided approach. Reversing such policies is not just a matter of political expediency but a necessity for Pakistan’s future in the digital age.