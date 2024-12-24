IWMB showcases documentary on wildlife rescue efforts

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) screened a documentary titled *Haven in the Hills: Islamabad’s Wildlife Ark* at its Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre today, highlighting the centre’s efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife. The 12-minute film, produced by Ali Ijaz, showcased the IWMB’s work with species like common leopards and pangolins.

The screening, held at the site of the old Islamabad Zoo, was attended by families, media representatives, and schoolchildren. Guests enjoyed a guided tour of the facility, met rescued animals, and watched the film in an outdoor setting.

Rina Saeed Khan, IWMB Chairperson, shared her vision for the centre, describing it as a “labor of love.” She emphasized the centre’s mission to treat and release animals back into the wild and provide sanctuary for those that cannot be returned, such as former “dancing bears.” She also outlined plans to develop an educational Margallah Wildlife Centre and designate parts of the 28-acre site as permanent sanctuaries for black bears and leopards.

The Islamabad Zoo, shut down by the Islamabad High Court in 2020, was transformed into the Rescue & Rehab Centre by IWMB, an autonomous board under the Ministry of Climate Change. Over the past four years, the centre has rescued around 400 animals and birds, including black bears, lions, tigers, monkeys, pangolins, and freshwater turtles, many of which have been successfully released back into the wild.