Jam Kamal, Kenyan envoy express commitment to deepen economic ties

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Khan and the Kenyan High Commissioner met Monday to explore new horizons in trade and regional cooperation.

The discussions centered on leveraging Pakistan’s strategic location to serve as a gateway between Central Asia and the East African Community (EAC), with both sides expressing a strong commitment to deepening economic ties. The minister conveyed greetings for the Kenyan President and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Kenya and the broader East African Community (EAC). Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location, he underscored its potential role as a bridge for trade between CARs and East Africa, paving the way for mutually beneficial trilateral relations. Discussions during the meeting covered key trade sectors, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and commodities. The minister emphasized that Pakistan, as one of the largest importers of Kenyan tea, sees tremendous scope to diversify trade into other unique African products such as coffee, pineapples, and more. Similarly, Kenya was invited to explore opportunities in Himalayan pink salt, marble, and cement exports from Pakistan. Pharmaceuticals also emerged as a growing sector for bilateral trade. With banking channels already well-established between the two countries, the minister highlighted the importance of expediting the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the East African bloc. The High Commissioner requested swift progress on the MoU, which is currently under review by Pakistan’s law division. Minister proposed hosting an East African-specific trade conference in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s keen interest in the East African bloc. He suggested including CARs in such initiatives to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue and create stronger trade corridors. The minister also pointed to Pakistan’s thriving industries, such as surgical instruments and sports goods, and recommended the high commissioner visit Sialkot and Gujranwala—key industrial hubs known for exports and innovation.

The minister also highlighted the potential for Pakistani private companies in the power transmission sector and recommended the high commissioner meet Pakistan’s Minister for Power. The Kenyan High Commissioner expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s proactive approach, stating, “You opened the door before we knocked.” He emphasized the architectural similarities between Kenya and Pakistan, which are gaining popularity, and appreciated recent developments such as tractor exports from Pakistan to Kenya. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthen trade relations, enhance cooperation, and work expeditiously on formalizing trade agreements. Both sides expressed optimism about the future, with plans to coordinate visits and explore further opportunities across key industries.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Khan has stated that the first “Made in Pakistan” Trade and Investment Conference in Jeddah will play a pivotal role in showcasing the country’s industrial strengths and fostering international partnerships. He emphasized the importance of focused matchmaking during the B2B sessions to create meaningful business opportunities for both product and service sectors. The three-day event will feature an exhibition, B2B meetings, and a gala dinner, with 125 exhibitors representing Pakistan’s diverse industries.

Key sectors include textiles, leather, agriculture, surgical goods, engineering, construction, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, IT, and more. The exhibition is designed to connect Pakistani businesses with international buyers and investors, promoting the country’s products on a global platform. The minister directed the initiation of a robust media campaign, including video promotions, to maximize outreach and ensure the event’s success. He highlighted the event as a significant step toward attracting foreign investment and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global market. The Saudi side has assured full cooperation in organizing the exhibition, reflecting strong regional interest in Pakistan’s industries. With significant business deals expected, “Made in Pakistan” Exhibition is set to become a landmark event, paving way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities.