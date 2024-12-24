Karachi commissioner reviews efforts to control prices, combat profiteering, address traffic issues

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on Monday to review efforts to control the prices of essential commodities, take action against profiteers, and address traffic issues caused by Bachat bazaars in district East.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Mehdi Shkah, all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and officers from the Bureau of Supply Department. AC Headquarters Commissioner Karachi Rabia Syed presented a report on the actions taken against profiteers and the crackdown on shopkeepers involved in the illegal sale of LPG.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sajjad Abro reported on the progress of actions taken against encroachments. Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar, tasked with addressing citizens’ complaints regarding civic issues, informed the meeting that complaints related to Karachi Electric (KE), the Water and Sewerage Corporation, and other departments had been forwarded for immediate resolution. The meeting decided to streamline the auction system at the Sabzi Mandi, ensuring that all commodities would be included in the auction process. Assistant commissioners also reported on actions taken against profiteers in their respective subdivisions. The meeting agreed to take action against shopkeepers who fail to display price lists for food and drink items.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi directed assistant commissioners to ensure price lists are displayed and that citizens have access to items at listed prices. He instructed them to effectively monitor prices in various markets and, where necessary, conduct continuous monitoring for two to three hours.

The meeting also decided to implement strict measures against hoarders and profiteers. Commissioner Naqvi instructed deputy commissioners and Bureau of Supply officers to improve the auction system at Sabzi Mandi. A report on actions taken against profiteers from December 8 to 20 was presented during the meeting, revealing that assistant commissioners imposed a total fine of Rs3.68 million. The fines were distributed as follows— district South Rs. 1.3 million; district East Rs235,000; district West Rs183,000; district Central Rs308,000; district Malir Rs75,000; dstrict Keamari Rs. 291,000; district Korangi Rs138,000.

Bureau of Supply officers imposed a total fine of Rs266,000 against profiteers. The meeting also addressed the traffic issues caused by Sunday bazaars in district East, particularly at Alladin Park and Time Square, which disrupt traffic flow. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi noted the difficulties citizens face and instructed the concerned deputy and assistant commissioners to personally monitor efforts to ensure smooth traffic and minimise disruptions caused by the bazaars.