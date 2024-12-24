KP minister opens hockey astro-turf in Buner

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed hockey astro-turf at the Government Degree College Dagar in Swari, the main commercial center of District Buner. This project is part of the comprehensive development of the hockey ground, with an estimated total cost of Rs120.8 million.

On the occasion, Fakhar Jehan also announced the establishment of the Zalmi Foundation Cricket Academy in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi, which will begin operations next week. Additionally, the establishment of a Youth Centre is underway, and apart from the creation of an indoor gymnasium, the PC-I for the construction of a swimming pool at the same site has been submitted.

The project, containing multiple sports facilities, will transform into a sports complex for Buner, located at the intersection of Dagar College and the University of Buner.

In his speech, Syed Fakhar Jehan stated that the provincial government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is committed to providing essential facilities to the public. He emphasized that the provision of sports facilities is a sign of a healthy society, and the development of such facilities across the province is part of the government’s vision.

The minister further assured that the development projects in Buner would be completed, and additional measures would be taken for public service. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the people of Buner, who had given a strong mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would not be disappointed. Syed Fakhar Jehan also mentioned that the Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Academy would help highlight the region’s natural talent and provide young people with excellent sports facilities.

Meanwhile, the minister inspected the sports complex and directed that the ongoing development work be completed at the earliest.