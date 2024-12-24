Tuesday, December 24, 2024
LHC election tribunal dismisses petition against PML-N MPA

NEWS WIRE
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   An election tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mahmood Anwar from PP-182. The tribunal, headed by Justice Anwaar Hussain, heard the petition filed by independent candidate Akeel Aslam and dismissed it due to contradictions in the accompanying affidavit. The petitioner had challenged the results of the PP-182 constituency in Kasur, where Mahmood Anwar secured victory in the provincial assembly elections. Akeel Aslam had raised objections to the election outcome, alleging irregularities and seeking to have the results declared void.

