LHC moved to annul tenure extension of Pakistan Expo Centre CEO

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court was approached to challenge the alleged illegal extension of Marriam Khawar, CEO of Pakistan Expo Centre (Private) Limited, a state-owned enterprise. The writ petition contests the Board of Directors’ (BOD) decision to extend her tenure for an additional three years, allegedly in violation of the prescribed laws and procedures. Marriam Khawar was appointed CEO of Pakistan Expo Centre for a three-year term via a federal government notification dated September 24, 2021, set to expire on September 24, 2024. However, in its 48th meeting dated 27-Feb-2023 —one and a half years before the expiration of her contract—the BOD allegedly extended her tenure until September 24, 2027. Legal experts highlight that both the Public Sector Companies (PSC) Rules 2013 and the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Act 2023 mandate specific procedures for CEO appointments, leaving no provision for contract extensions by the BOD. The petition further alleges deliberate misconduct, pointing out that Khawar’s original appointment notification clearly stated a three-year term. Despite this, with alleged support from the Deputy Manager HR & Admin, the appointment letter was altered to include an “extendable” term, misleading the BOD. Adding to the controversy, the same 48th BOD meeting reportedly approved the conversion of permanent employee positions to contractual ones. However, the CEO allegedly informed the affected employees about this decision two months later through antedated letters. This action has since been legally challenged by the impacted employees, with their grievances currently pending adjudication. The CEO’s appointment has been mired in controversy from the outset. During her tenure, she received an unprecedented salary increase from Rs. 900,000 to Rs. 2,300,000, along with bonuses totalling Rs.12.5 million over two years, despite the company reporting a financial loss of Rs. 400 million during the same period and no tangible progress on any project.

The case raises critical concerns regarding governance, accountability, and transparency within state-owned enterprises, with potential legal and administrative ramifications anticipated in the coming weeks.