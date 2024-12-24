LWMC organises Christmas cake cutting ceremony

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organized a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony for its Christian workers here at Hazoori Bagh on Monday. According to LWMC sources, the event was attended by Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafiq as the chief guest along with Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad and others. Zeeshan Rafiq said that in line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif payment of salary to all Christian employees had been ensured before Christmas. He also highlighted that all LWMC employees received an additional basic salary as a bonus. Moreover, December 25 and 26 have been declared holidays for Christian employees to allow them to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said, “The company’s workers are its true heroes,” adding that the Christmas celebration reflects LWMC’s commitment to inclusivity.