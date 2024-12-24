Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Man killed, 2 injured in wedding firing

December 24, 2024
MULTAN  -   A man was killed and two others were injured in firing at a wedding ceremony here on Monday. A police spokesperson said that a marriage ceremony was underway at Chak 14 MR Makhdoom Rasheed when a man opened firing in celebration. As resulted, a man died on the spot while two others were injured. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Faizan, while the injured Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Shahbaz were immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

