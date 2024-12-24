Man shot dead in Lakki Marwat

Lakki marwat - Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a villager in the Painda Michenkhel area of Lakki Marwat district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the attackers fled the scene after killing Naeem Shah with a firearm.

They added that the murder occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dadiwala Police Station in the Kurrum Par area.

Laiq Shah, the brother of the deceased, told the police that when he reached the crime scene, he found Naeem’s body lying in a pool of blood. He said that neither his family nor his late brother had any enmity with anyone.

Injured cop passes away

A police official who was injured in a fierce gun battle with militants in Bannu two weeks ago lost his battle for life at a hospital in Peshawar, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the body of the martyred officer, Amanullah, was brought to Bannu, where his funeral prayer was offered at the Police Lines.

The service was attended by DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, Additional DC Aminullah Khan, other police officials, relatives, and elders.

A police contingent presented a salute to their fallen colleague, while police and administration officials placed floral wreaths on his coffin.

Later, the body was sent to his native village for burial with full official honours.