Murree receives first snowfall of winter season

Murree experienced its first snowfall of the 2024 winter season on Monday, bringing temperatures in the popular hill station down to a minimum of -1°C and a maximum of 8°C.

Anticipating a surge in tourist activity, the City Traffic Police have implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan. Around 200 traffic wardens have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular flow and avoid gridlocks.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mughees Ahmad Hashmi stated that strict compliance with directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Inspector General of Police, and the Additional Inspector General of Traffic Police would be maintained.

To streamline traffic, several roads, including View Fourth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road, and Imtiaz Shaheed Road, have been converted into one-way routes. Key areas such as GPO Chowk, Cecil Hotel, Habib Bank, and Bank Road to Girls Degree College have been declared parking-free zones to ease congestion during the snowfall.