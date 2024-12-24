Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
December 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday welcomed the dialogue session with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for resolving political nature issues. Dialogue is the only option to move forward in the political and democratic system, he said while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about pressure on the government, he said, there is no pressure from any side to initiate dialogue with PTI.  Pakistan is a sovereign state, he said adding that the government was taking all the decisions in the larger national interest.  To another question, he said, It is a good step that political parties are sitting together for discussing political issues. We are moving towards better after holding talks with Opposition, he said.

