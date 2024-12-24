Nasir Shah assures jobs to local people in Thar

KARACHI - Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday took notice of the protest by the local residents of Islamkot in Thar and said that the private companies must prioritise providing employment opportunities to the local population of the desert region. In a statement issued from the Sindh Information Department, Shah assured that immediate action would be taken to address the demands of the local people. He also stated that additional water filtration plants would be installed to resolve drinking water shortage issue in the area.

The energy minister directed private companies to ensure strict compliance with the agreements made with the government, warning that any violation of those agreements will result in action against the responsible companies. He also assured the local residents that no individual from the Thar region would lose their job due to the Thar Coal project, affirming the government’s commitment to their welfare and livelihoods.