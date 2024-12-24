One Palestinian child killed an hour in Gaza: UN agency says

UNITED NATIONS - The Commissioner-General of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) , Phillipe Lazzarini, has said that in Gaza, a child is killed every hour by Israel’s deadly bombardments on the besieged enclave.

“These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified,” the UNRWA chief said in a post on X.

“Those who survive are scarred physically and emotionally,” he said.

“They are losing their lives, their futures and mostly their hope,” he added. The UNRWA chief also said that Israel has violated all the rules of war in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the ongoing violations in the enclave, where Israel has continued its attacks for the past 14 months.

“Escalation over the past 24 hours. More civilians are reported killed and injured,” he said.

“Attacks on schools and hospitals have been commonplace. The world must not become numb. All wars have rules. All of those rules have been broken.”

Lazzarini also emphasized that a cease-fire in Gaza is “long overdue,” calling for a halt to the attacks to protect civilians.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the enclave. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.