Pakistan complete historic ODI whitewash against South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Saim Ayub’s scintillating century and debutant Sufiyan Muqeem’s brilliant four-wicket haul powered Pakistan to a historic 36-run victory over South Africa in the third ODI at The Wanderers Stadium.

Under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan achieved an unprecedented feat, becoming the first team to whitewash South Africa in an ODI series on their home soil. Chasing 309, South Africa showed resilience but ultimately faltered, bowled out for 271 in 42 overs. Captain Temba Bavuma’s early dismissal for 8 set the tone for Pakistan’s disciplined bowling. His opening partner Tony de Zorzi made 26 off 23 before falling to a fiery bouncer from Shaheen Afridi.

Rassie van der Dussen steadied the innings with two vital partnerships: a 36-run stand with Aiden Markram (19) and a 40-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen. However, debutant Sufiyan Muqeem struck immediately, dismissing Markram with his first ball, while Mohammad Hasnain removed Van der Dussen for 35.

David Miller managed only 3 runs before being dismissed by a sensational catch from Rizwan off Saim Ayub’s bowling. Klaasen led South Africa’s fightback, hammering 81 off 43 balls, including 12 boundaries and two sixes. His 91-run partnership with Marco Jansen (26) revived the hosts, but Shaheen Afridi ended Klaasen’s fiery knock, dashing their hopes. Debutant Corbin Bosch provided late resistance with an unbeaten 40, but South Africa succumbed to Pakistan’s bowling attack, with Muqeem leading the charge with figures of 4-52. Afridi and Naseem Shah chipped in with two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat first after a rain delay reduced the match to 47 overs per side. Abdullah Shafique’s struggles continued as he registered his third consecutive duck. However, a 114-run partnership between Saim Ayub and Babar Azam steadied the innings.

Babar scored a composed 52 off 71 balls, including seven boundaries, before being dismissed by Kwena Maphaka. Saim Ayub took charge, smashing a brilliant 101 off 94 balls, featuring 15 boundaries, including two sixes.Saim’s partnership with Rizwan yielded 93 runs off 75 balls, with the skipper contributing 53 off 52 balls. Salman Ali Agha played a pivotal role in the later stages, scoring an explosive 48 off 33 balls and adding 74 runs with Tayyab Tahir (28).

Kagiso Rabada led South Africa’s bowling effort with 3-56, while Marco Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin claimed two wickets each. Pakistan finished at 308-9 in their allotted 47 overs.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 308-9 (Ayub 101, Rizwan 53, Babar 52) beat SOUTH AFRICA 271 (Klaasen 81, Bosch 40*, Muqeem 4-52) by 36 runs (DLS).