Pakistan set to boost internet speed with advanced undersea cable

Internet users in Pakistan are on the verge of experiencing improved connectivity as a state-of-the-art undersea cable, linking Africa to South Asia, is nearing completion.

The modern cable, part of the expansive 2Africa Pearls project, spans 45,000 kilometers and offers a data capacity of 180 terabits per second. Sources indicate that the installation process is in its final stages, and the cable is expected to be operational within days.

This development is anticipated to significantly enhance internet speeds, especially for social media and online services.

The 2Africa Pearls initiative connects Pakistan to a global network, with the cable featuring 46 landing stations across 33 countries. This integration makes it a critical component of the worldwide digital infrastructure, extending from Gulf nations to India.

Currently, Pakistan ranks 198th in global internet speed rankings, as reported by the World Population Review. The country lags behind several others, including Palestine, Bhutan, and Ghana, with average mobile download speeds of 19.59 Mbps and broadband speeds of 15.52 Mbps.

In contrast, the United Arab Emirates leads globally in both mobile and broadband speeds, followed by Singapore and Qatar.

Frequent internet outages and sluggish speeds in Pakistan have been a source of growing frustration, particularly for the freelancing community, sparking concerns about rising unemployment.

Authorities have linked the current internet issues to the use of internet firewalls at major gateways to monitor and filter online traffic. While these firewalls can control access to certain websites and trace objectionable content, they have also contributed to connectivity challenges.

Federal Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, recently attributed slow internet speeds to the widespread use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

She clarified that the internet was neither deliberately slowed down nor blocked but that VPN usage bypasses local internet services, affecting overall speed. She further explained that this issue has been exacerbated by the increased reliance on VPNs after certain apps were restricted.

With the undersea cable's imminent activation, Pakistanis are hopeful for a transformative improvement in internet services, alleviating existing challenges and fostering digital growth.