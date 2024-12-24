The Mayan calendar is an ancient system devised by the Mayans, a Mesoamerican civilisation renowned for their advancements in astronomy and mathematics. It consists of multiple interconnected calendars, notably the Tzolk’in (260-day ceremonial calendar) and the Haab’ (365-day solar calendar). The Long Count, a linear calendar, marks historical time in cycles known as baktuns. Celebrated for its accuracy, the calendar tracks celestial movements, agricultural cycles, and ritual events. The end of a cycle in 2012 garnered modern attention, leading to speculations about apocalyptic prophecies—though Mayan descendants emphasised its significance as a transition rather than a cataclysmic event, highlighting the calendar’s cultural and spiritual depth.