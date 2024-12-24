Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The Maya were keen astronomers and mathematicians. Their calendar was far more accurate than the one the Europeans were using.” –Erich von Däniken

Past in Perspective
December 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Mayan calendar is an ancient system devised by the Mayans, a Mesoamerican civilisation renowned for their advancements in astronomy and mathematics. It consists of multiple interconnected calendars, notably the Tzolk’in (260-day ceremonial calendar) and the Haab’ (365-day solar calendar). The Long Count, a linear calendar, marks historical time in cycles known as baktuns. Celebrated for its accuracy, the calendar tracks celestial movements, agricultural cycles, and ritual events. The end of a cycle in 2012 garnered modern attention, leading to speculations about apocalyptic prophecies—though Mayan descendants emphasised its significance as a transition rather than a cataclysmic event, highlighting the calendar’s cultural and spiritual depth.

