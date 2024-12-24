PCB chief lauds Saim, Muqeem after landmark series win

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for their unprecedented 3-0 ODI series whitewash against South Africa on their home soil. This milestone victory marks Pakistan as the first team ever to achieve such a feat in South Africa. In his statement, Chairman Naqvi commended the team’s collective effort and determination. “This outstanding achievement is a proof to exceptional teamwork and resilience,” he said, praising the players for their exemplary performance in the third ODI.

Naqvi highlighted the individual contributions that powered Pakistan to victory. “Saim Ayub’s magnificent century showcased his extraordinary talent and played a decisive role in the win. Equally, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam demonstrated exceptional batting prowess, while debutant Sufiyan Muqeem’s stellar bowling display captured the hearts of fans nationwide,” he remarked. He also applauded the team’s confidence and composure throughout the series. “The players exhibited passion and dedication, and this historic triumph will undoubtedly bolster their morale as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy. I am confident the team will continue to deliver such outstanding performances in future tournaments,” Naqvi added.

The PCB acknowledged the relentless efforts of the players, coaching staff, and management in securing this remarkable series victory, which has filled cricket fans across the nation with pride and joy.