Tuesday, December 24, 2024
PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Web Desk
10:58 AM | December 24, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to review the country's economic and political situation.

The meeting, to be held at the Prime Minister’s Office, will be presided over by the premier.

Sources indicate that the cabinet will approve proposals for the second phase of rightsizing government departments and ministries. Five ministries have been selected for this phase: the Board of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Housing and Construction, and Ministry of Science and Technology.

The approval of these recommendations is expected to eliminate thousands of vacancies and lead to the closure of several institutions. The initiative aims to streamline governance and reduce redundant expenditures.

This rightsizing effort is part of broader reforms to address the country's economic challenges and improve institutional efficiency.

