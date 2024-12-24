PM Shehbaz vows no compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme amid US sanctions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has categorically ruled out any compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme in response to the sanctions imposed by the United States targeting the country’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister asserted, "There is no justification for the sanctions imposed on us. There will be no compromise on Pakistan's nuclear programme."

The US sanctions, announced last week under Executive Order (EO) 13382, targeted four entities linked to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, including the National Development Complex (NDC). The sanctions alleged that Pakistan was developing long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking targets beyond South Asia.

Responding to the sanctions, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned the move, calling it “biased” and warning of its potential to destabilise regional and global strategic stability.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed the US claims as “perplexing and illogical,” reiterating that Pakistan’s defence programmes, including its nuclear and missile capabilities, are solely for national security.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also condemned a recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 17 security personnel. He praised the security forces for their resilience, noting that eight terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

Highlighting the government's commitment to combating terrorism, the prime minister declared, “We will not rest until the head of terrorism is crushed.” He expressed concern over the rise in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, particularly the sectarian violence in the Kurram district, which has resulted in over 200 deaths since July.

He criticised political groups for prioritising protests in Islamabad while the nation grapples with such crises. The government, he added, is working closely with provincial administrations to address terrorism comprehensively.

The prime minister also shared optimism, stating that inflation has reached its lowest level since 2018, and exports are on the rise. Strengthening ties with Bangladesh was highlighted as a positive development, with recent discussions paving the way for rice exports to the country.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz underscored the importance of prioritising national interests over personal agendas, referring to a recent meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. He expressed hope for constructive outcomes from ongoing discussions between committees.